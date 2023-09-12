India crush Sri Lanka by 41 runs, reach final of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka to reach the final of Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue looked in command when they got a steady start of 80 runs with no loss but once the openers departed, the batting lineup collapsed. India could put up only 213 runs in 49.1 overs. Chasing a low total, Sri Lanka lost their first wicket very quickly at 7 runs and then their top order collapsed too.

At one time, Sri Lanka were 99 for six but then a partnership built up between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage, whose 63-run partnership gave them hope. However, the partnership was broken by Ravindra Jadeja.

Consecutive wins in Colombo for #TeamIndia 🙌



Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up in style as India complete a 41-run victory over Sri Lanka 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/P0ylBAiETu#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HUVtGvRpnG — BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2023

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful baller, with four wickets for 43 runs in 9.3 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each while Mohammad Siraj and Hardik Pandya took one wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage was the highest scorer with 46 not out off 46 deliveries. Wellalage was also the highest wicket-taker, with five wickets for 40 runs in 10 overs. He singlehandedly destroyed the top order of the Indian side by taking 5 of the first 6 wickets.

A social media user said that with this win, India has kept Pakistan alive in the tournament. Now, he said, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will virtually be a semi-final. "If that game gets washed out by rain, Sri Lanka will qualify then."

Now, Pakistan, which has already lost one of two Super-4 matches, will take on Sri Lanka on Thursday. Bangladesh has been eliminated, as they have lost two matches, one against Pakistan and another against Sri Lanka.

Netizens praised Dunith Wellalage for his all-round performance. He took five wickets and remained not out at 42, this was significant as any new partnership could have delivered victory for Sri Lanka. "Feel for the 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage!!! 5/40 first with the ball then 42* (46) with the bat, gave his best against the best team, but sadly couldn't take them home. One of the finest all-round performances in Asia Cup history," Mufaddal Vohra, a social media user, said.

Feel for the 20 year old Dunith Wellalage....!!!



- 5/40 first with the ball then 42* (46) with the bat, gave his best against the best team, but sadly couldn't take them home. One of the finest all round performances in Asia Cup history! pic.twitter.com/Pl6nDSHGzw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2023

Another social media user said Wellalage was a fantastic talent. The person said that he did very well in the recently concluded Sri Lanka T20 league, and if Hasaranga had been available today things would have been different.