India now fifth most-affected country by coronavirus, surpasses Spain

India has surpassed Spain to become the fifth most-affected country by the novel coronavirus in the world. The confirmed cases of infection have crossed 2.4 lakh mark. According to the data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has more than 2.45 lakh coronavirus positive cases, while Spain has a total of 2,40,978 cases so far. Also, the WHO's figures for Spain are the same as John Hopkins University's dashboard on the novel coronavirus. In less than 24 hours, India has surpassed Italy and then Spain.

Other countries which are ahead of India are the United States (US) with over 19.06 lakh cases, Brazil with over 6.15 lakh cases, Russia with more than 4.58 lakh cases and the United Kingdom (UK) with nearly 2.86 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) maintains that there are currently 1.16 lakh active coronavirus cases in India as of 8 AM on Saturday and over 1.14 lakh novel coronavirus patients have recovered so far. The recovery rate in India is 48.20 per cent currently.

On June 6, Maharashtra reported 2,739, Tamil Nadu 1,458, West Bengal 435 and Rajasthan 253 new cases, as per the daily COVID-19 bulletins put out by the health departments of the respective states.

Taken together, these four states reported 4,903 new cases of infection on Saturday, taking India's total to 2,41,542, which is higher than Spain's figures put out by the WHO.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Banks burden MSMEs with 'avoidable' paperwork for collateral-free loans

Also Read: Coronavirus: Is Indian FMCG, retail industry heading towards a supply-chain reinvention?

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: FMCG sector clocks lowest growth in eastern region during Jan-Mar