India successfully carries out night trials of Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile

India on Thursday successfully carried out night trials of Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets beyond 5,000 kms, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources. The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before.

The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile if required, the sources told the news agency.

In October last year, India carried out the successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use', it had said.

In June 2018, India successfully flight-tested Agni 5 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island).

After the test, the ministry said that all the radars, electro-optical tracking stations and telemetry stations tracked the vehicle all through the course of the trajectory. "All the mission objectives have been achieved," the ministry said