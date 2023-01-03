India vs Sri Lanka T20: Shivam Mavi takes 4 wickets on debut to lead India to 2-run win

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20: Pacer Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets in his debut match against Sri Lanka in the first T20 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India won the first clash against the Lankans by 2 runs.

Mavi got opener Pathum Nissanka out in his very first over. In subsequent overs, he got Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana out.

India had posted 162 in 20 overs, with the highest contribution from Deepak Hooda (41 runs off 23 balls), Ishan Kishan (37 runs off 29), and Axar Patel (31 off 21). Chasing 163 to win, Sri Lanka were off to a cautious start but they could not build any long partnership. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and lost the match, which went on till the last ball.

For Sri Lanka, Dashun Shanaka emerged as the highest scorer with 45 runs off 27 balls followed by Kusal Mendis who made 28 runs off 25.

Besides Mavi, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel got two wickets each for India.

India and Sri Lanka will play their second T20 match on January 5.