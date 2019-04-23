Indian travellers prefer eco-friendly accommodation, says survey

With sustainable stays gaining popularity, 98 per cent of Indian travellers said they intend to stay at least once in an eco-friendly or green accommodation in the coming one year, according to a survey.

Moreover, about 90 per cent of respondents said they would be more likely to book an accommodation knowing it was eco-friendly, whether they were looking for a sustainable stay or not, according to '2019 sustainable travel report' by global travel e-commerce company Booking.com.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Booking.com research has seen this figure trending up, from 62 per cent in 2016 to 65 per cent in 2017 and 68 per cent in 2018.

The research was done among 18,077 adult respondents who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months across 18 markets including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, UK, USA.

"It is essential for everyone in the travel ecosystem including the travellers to join hands for sustainable tourism to gain momentum and to drive meaningful change. In its fourth consecutive year, the report highlights the shift in outlook of travellers who increasingly want to make environment friendly choices while travelling," Booking.com country manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Ritu Mehrotra said.

The report noted that travellers would be more encouraged if there were economic incentives offered such as tax breaks when choosing eco-friendly options (51 per cent).

This is closely followed by online booking sites offering a sustainable or eco-friendly filter option (61 per cent), it added.

When it comes to in-destination experiences, over half (55 per cent) Indian respondents said they now alter behaviours to be more sustainable while travelling, like walking, riding a bike or hiking whenever possible.

Over 80 per cent of Indian travellers said they are seeking authentic experiences that are representative of the local culture, while more than half (53 per cent) request that travel companies offer tips on how to be more sustainable while travelling.

Nearly 79 per cent of respondents said if there was an option to offset the carbon footprint on their vacation accommodation, they would do it, the report added.

