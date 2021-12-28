IndiGo announces special year-end sale; ticket fares starting from Rs 1,122

India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, on Tuesday announced a special five-day year-end sale across 150-plus domestic flights on 6E network. The sale, effective from Dec 27, 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, will offer customers all-inclusive fares on domestic flights starting at Rs 1,122, the airline company stated.

The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022, and passengers can avail one free change under this offer, if changed more than 3 days prior to departure.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine."

The domestic carrier had posted about the 5-day sale on Twitter today stating that the discounted fares. “Enjoy the lowest fares with zero change fee," it posted.





Meanwhile, domestic carriers AirAsia India, SpiceJet and Go First have also launched similar year-end sales.

Go First, founded as GoAir, had a few days back announced a 20 per cent discount for fully-vaccinated passengers. People travelling on GoAir domestic flights will now be able to avail the discount offer by using the GOVACCI scheme.

