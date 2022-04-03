Is it compulsory to wear mask inside Delhi Metro? DMRC answers

On being asked whether it was compulsory to wear a mask while travelling in Delhi Metro after the national capital lifted all COVID-19 restrictions following dip in daily cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified that there is no penalty for not meaning masks on the metro anymore.

DMRC was responding to a Twitter user who had asked if wearing masks was compulsory on the metro.

DMRC stated that according to the Delhi Disaster Management Administration (DDMA) guidelines, it is advised to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour like wearing of masks, hand sanitization etc. It added that passengers are also requested to follow COVID-19 norms for their own safety as well as for the safety of their co-passengers.

However, there is no penalty for not wearing masks on the metro.

Further, there is no penalty for not wearing mask. (2/2) — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 3, 2022

On Friday, the Delhi health department had issued an order stating that no fine will be imposed anymore on people for not wearing face masks in the national capital. Before this announcement, there was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The DDMA had decided on Thursday to do away with the fine for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

At a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions, which were lifted gradually when the situation started normalising and finally, were removed from February 28.

