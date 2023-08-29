'It has no basis': India rejects China's new map showing Arunachal as its territory

India on Tuesday rejected China's new map which showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory. New Delhi also lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. "We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question."

Also Read: 'India should declare Tibet as independent': Army veterans as China lays claim on Arunachal, Aksai Chin in new map

On Monday, China officially released the 2023 edition of its "standard map" incorporating the disputed areas including its claims over India's Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region. The map also included Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea.

"The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources," state-run Global Times said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

New Delhi has repeatedly said that Arunachal Pradesh has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India.

EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday rubbished China's claim saying Beijing has an old habit of making such claims. "China has put out maps with territories (that are) not theirs. (It is an) old habit. Just by putting out maps with parts of India... this doesn't change in anything. Our government is very clear about what our territory. Making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours," he said while speaking to NDTV.

China continues to illegally occupy approximately 38,000 sq kms in Ladakh and also claims approximately 90,000 sq kms of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in September 2020.