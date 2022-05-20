Jio offers 4-day unlimited plan as 'goodwill gesture' in flood hit Assam

Reliance Jio, on Friday, announced a complimentary four-day unlimited plan as a 'goodwill gesture' to its customers in the flood-affected districts of Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong East , Karbi Anglong West, Hojai and Cachar in Assam.

The complimentary services include unlimited free calls to any network and data services upto 1.5 gb per day, along with 100 SMS per day for a period of four days.

Jio said in a message sent to customers in Assam, “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a complimentary four-day unlimited plan on your number."

The company further said that it stands firmly with its customers in these unfortunate times. "To help them stay in touch with their loved ones and remain connected, Jio has extended a complimentary 4 days unlimited voice & data pack and 100 sms per day," it said.

More than 6.62 lakh people in over 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains in the state. Over 48,000 people have taken shelter in 135 relief camps in different districts of Assam, while 113 distribution centres have been set up across the state to ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the flood-hit areas.

The IMD has given a red alert for the State. In some of the areas, the network is cut off and customers are not contactable, whereas in other areas customers are unable to do recharges due to travel constraints.