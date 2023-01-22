J&K: Avalanche alert issued for eight districts for next 24 hours

The J&K Disaster Management Authority on Sunday warned of an avalanche in eight districts of the Union Territory. The authority said a medium danger level avalanche is likely in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore, and Kupwara districts and a low danger level avalanche is likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid these areas, the authority said.

In a weather update, the IMD said light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 22-23 January (Sunday and Monday). Its intensity and distribution are very likely to increase thereafter with fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall from 24th to 26th January.

"Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on 24th & 25th and over Uttarakhand on 25th & 26th January, 2023," the weather department said.

Earlier this month, a labourer died after an avalanche hit Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The worker was involved in the Zojila Tunnel work. His body was trapped under the snow. The avalanche hit the Sarbal area close to Nilgrath, where Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) is involved in the work on Zojila Tunnel.

Two avalanches reportedly hit the area which had witnessed continuous snowfall in the preceding 24 hours.

Currently, Kashmir is facing the harshest weather period - Chillai Kalan - when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30.