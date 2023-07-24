'Judges would be killed by Dubai gang': Karnataka HC PRO gets death threat, caller demands money in Pak account

A public relations officer (PRO) of the Karnataka High Court recently received a threat call and WhatsApp messages threatening to kill six judges, India Today reported on Monday. PRO K Muralidhar has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police. He received a call and messages from an international number at 7 pm on July 12, according to the complaint.

The message in Hindi, Urdu, and English allegedly threatened to kill him and six judges of the Karnataka High Court, including Justices Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok Nijagannanavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan, and Veerappa, the report said.

The threat messages also demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from the PRO and also provided a Pakistani bank account number with 'ABL Allied Bank Limited' to deposit the ransom amount. The message sender also threatened Muralidhar that if the money was not deposited, six judges of the court would be killed by a 'Dubai gang'. They also shared a few mobile numbers claiming "Yah Indian hamare apne shooter hain (these are our Indian shooters)".

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

This comes just a day after the Mumbai Police said that its control room received a threat call, saying that a tanker filled with RDX and two Pakistani nationals was going to Goa. The caller identified himself as Pandey, the Mumbai Police said as per the news agency ANI.

