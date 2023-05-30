Karnataka govt hikes DA for govt employees, pensioners from 31% to 35% with effect from Jan 1

The Karnataka government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees and pensioners from 31 per cent to 35 per cent with effect from 1st January 2023. "Government is pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the Existing 31 per cent to 35 per cent of Basic Pay with effect from 1st January 2023," a notification dated May 30 said.

Today, the government also increased the allowance to 35 per cent of the basic pension to the pensioners of the state government and the aided educational institutions whose pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State. These will be applicable for full-time government employees, employees of Zila Panchayats, work-charged employees on regular time scales of pay, and full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay. "Separate orders will be issued in respect of employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR/NJPC scales of pay and also in respect of NJPC Pensioners," the government said.

This massive bonanza for the state government employees comes just a week after Congress formed the government in the southern state. The grand old party in its manifesto had promised 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti)

n Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with officials of various departments regarding the implementation of guarantees announced by the Congress party before the elections. The chief minister held consultations with senior officials of finance, transport, food and civil supplies, energy, and other departments and asked them to prepare a report on the implementation of the guarantees.

Siddaramaiah will hold a consultation with all the ministers on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the guarantee schemes, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement. An official decision will be taken in this regard at the Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday. Senior officials of various departments including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma participated in today's meeting and made presentations on the proposed implementation of the guarantees.

The Congress government has come under pressure from opposition parties and various sections of people from across the state, to fulfill its five poll guarantees.

(With inputs from PTI)