Karnataka: Man orders iPhone, kills delivery agent for not having enough money, says report

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly killed a Flipkart delivery partner who came to deliver his iPhone in Karnataka's Haasan district as he did not have enough money to pay for it, reported The Hindu. The accused reportedly stabbed the delivery person.



As per the report, Hemant Datta of Lakshmipuram in Haasan district's Arsekere ordered an iPhone from Flipkart in early February. On February 7, Hemanth Naik, an e-commerce site delivery agent, arrived at the accused's home to deliver the phone. Upon delivering the phone, the two got into an altercation about money and unwrapping the phone.



Datta allegedly stabbed Naik with a knife in his house. According to police, Naik died on the spot, and Datta hid his body in a gunny bag and then put the bag on a nearby railway track after two days and afterwards buried the body in petrol.



After Naik went missing on February 7, his brother, Manju Naik, filed a police report at the Arsekere police station. The body was discovered by police near a railway track, and the accused was arrested on Saturday.



A case has been filed against the accused, and police are continuing their investigation.



Meanwhile, recently a Reddit user named Akshaythunga said that he received a fake iPhone 14 Pro Max from Amazon, and expressed regret for not purchasing the phone from an Apple Store instead.



As he turned on the device, he observed various abnormalities, including pre-installed apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, as well as the lack of portrait mode on the front camera. Surprisingly, the fake iPhone 14 Pro Max appeared to be similar to the genuine iPhone 14 Pro Max.



"When I opened it to my surprise it did not ask for a setup. Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp was pre installed. There was some anomaly observed in the font and there was no portrait mode available in the selfie cam," he added.

