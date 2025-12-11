'Afghans are subjected to transit terrorism': India blasts Pakistan for blocking trade routes to Afghanistan

India has once again hit out at Pakistan for indulging in what New Delhi describes as "trade and transit terrorism." Without naming Pakistan, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said that the closure of access for a landlocked country was a "cynical" move and violated the UN Charter.

"It's incumbent on all not to weaponize trade and transit vulnerabilities," Parvathaneni said at the UNSC. "We also note with grave concern the practice of trade and transit terrorism that the people of Afghanistan are being subjected to by the cynical closure of access for a landlocked country whose people are suffering numerous debilitating conditions for many years."

"These acts are in violation of WTO norms," he said, adding that such open threats and acts of war against a fragile and vulnerable LLDC (Land-locked Developing Countries) nation trying to rebuild in difficult circumstances constitute a blatant violation of international law.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been locked in border conflicts in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of fanning terrorism. Islamabad has carried out strikes deep inside Afghanistan, while Kabul has also retaliated. In November, Pakistan closed several key transit crossings - including Torkham and Spin Boldak at various times - citing security concerns.

In a statement aimed at Islamabad, the Indian ambassador further said that the international community must coordinate efforts to ensure that entities and individuals designated by the UNSC, including ISIL, al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and proxies such as The Resistance Front, along with those facilitating their operations, are no longer indulged in "cross-border terrorism."

Parvathaneni also slammed Islamabad for forcibly deporting Afghan nationals since tensions with the Taliban escalated. "The involuntary return movements of over 2 million Afghans this year, contributing a population increase of 6% for Afghanistan in 2025 have created significant vulnerabilities necessitating enhanced protection, improved access to shelter and food, and security, and need for durable solutions for sustainable reintegration."

He referred to the UN Secretary General's report that highlights the severe humanitarian and economic impact resulting from recent border clashes and border crossing closures, which displaced hundreds of families inside Afghanistan, disrupted vital trade, caused financial distress, and led to widespread losses for farmers during the critical fruit harvest season.

"India echoes Afghan concerns over air strikes and condemns the killing of innocent women, children and cricketers in Afghanistan. We add our voice to calls for paying full respect to the United Nations Charter and international law with particular attention to protection of innocent civilians," he added.

The New York Times reported in November that about one million of the three million Afghans living in Pakistan had been deported or forced to return to Afghanistan.

