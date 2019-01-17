LG V40 ThinQ to go on sale on Amazon starting January 20, here's everything you need to know

South Korean consumer electronics major LG announced that its flagship V40 ThinQ will go on sale in India on January 20. The Amazon Prime users will get an early access to the LG V40 ThinQ at 12 noon on January 19. The price of this Amazon India exclusive Smartphone hasn't been revealed yet but it will be powered by a year old Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SOC and will have a decent 3,300 mAH battery pack under the hood. The LG V-40 ThinQ will be made available in Moroccan Blue and Platinum Grey colours. There could also be a third colour (Aurora Black or Carmine Red) but LG hasn't revealed much about it.

Also Read: New WhatsApp bug: Your messages may be exposed to strangers!

Also Read: Ready for PUBG Mobile Season 5? All you need to know about Zombie mode, fire theme, weapons

As far as offers on Amazon India are concerned, the e-tailer is offering 10 per cent discount to all HDFC Bank credit and debit card owners. There is also offering a no-cost EMI option of up to 12 months. Buyers of LG V40 ThinQ can also get Rs 5,000 off on exchange offer and a screen replacement worth Rs 16,750 free on the purchase of the phone.

As far as specifications are concerned, LG V-40 ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch P-OLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Part of LG's high-end Android devices, the V-40 ThinQ smartphone is driven by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo but we hope it will get updated to Android 9 soon in India.

As far as V 40 ThinQ's optics are concerned, they are one of the best in the premium category. The V-series smartphones are known for their cameras and V 40 ThinQ is no slouch either. The LG V40 ThinQ comes with a petna camera setup. The primary camera module boasts a super wide 16MP sensor (with F1.9 aperture), a standard 12MP sensor (with F1.5 aperture) and a 12MP Telephoto lens (with F2.4 aperture). At the front, LG V40 ThinQ has one 8MP camera with F1.9 aperture and a 5MP Wide angle sensor with an aperture size of F2.2. The V40 ThinQ's cameras are also driven by artificial intelligenceand it is capable of identifying various different scenarios - from beach to mountains- automatically.

On the connectivity front, LG V40 ThinQ include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The V40 ThinQ also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and fast wireless charging.

LG V40 ThinQ has cleared the military-level-durability test and is MIL-STD-810G certified i.e. the smartphone can withstand wide-range of environment conditions. Furthermore, it also boasts IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification.

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

Also Read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale to begin on Jan 20; check deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, more