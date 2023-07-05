Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer action against the man who urinated on tribal labourer

A day after booking him under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), the Madhya Pradesh administration on Wednesday demolished parts of a property owned by Pravesh Shukla - the man accused of urinating on a tribal youth. Shukla was arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after the video of him urinating on the tribal youth went viral and sparked outrage. The incident took place in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, a JCB machine and several dozen officials and police personnel reached Shukla's house and demolished parts of the property for alleged illegal encroachment.

The video surfaced on Tuesday and soon it went viral. In the video, Shukla can be seen peeing on the labourer - identified as Pale Kol. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the video and ordered the police to arrest the accused and invoke the NSA.

The police have filed an FIR against Shukla under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary on Tuesday targeted the government and asked the chief minister why there was no bulldozer action. "It has been two days and no action has been taken. The CM (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is simply tweeting. Where is his bulldozer?" he asked.

Today, the bulldozer rolled over and razed parts of property owned by Shukla.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh CM said Shukla had tarnished humanity and committed an inhumane act. "It is a crime for which even the strictest punishment is not enough, but I have given instructions to give the accused the strictest punishment...it should be a moral lesson to everyone. We won't spare him."

The chief minister will meet Pale Kol and his family on Thursday at CM House in Bhopal.