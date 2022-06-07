Maharashtra Police summon Nupur Sharma for derogatory remarks against Prophet

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks, he said. Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the official said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities. ":@CPDelhi I'm being bombarded with rape, death and beheading threats against my sister, mother, father & myself. I've communicated same to @DelhiPolice. If anything untoward happens to me or any of my family members...," tweeted Nupur Sharma on May 27.

While suspending Sharma, the BJP said that it "respects all religions" and is "strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion".

Meanwhile, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Afghanistan have joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks of Sharma against Prophet Mohammad, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammad.

The ministry reiterated its ''permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion.'' It also rejected anything that gives rise to prejudice against ''all religious figures and symbols.'' While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the ''Kingdom’s position calling for respect for beliefs and religions''.

India has said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

