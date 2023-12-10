'Making effort to bring back decorum to politics': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hailed for meeting KCR in hospital

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is being praised for visiting hospital to meet Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao despite his strained relationship. Reddy was once jailed for 'bribery' in 2015 when KCR was the chief minister. Under Reddy's leadership, Congress dethroned KCR, ending his 10-year rule in Telangana. On Sunday, Reddy visited a private hospital in Hyderabad to see KCR, who had undergone hip replacement surgery on December 7 after he suffered a fall.

The Telangana CM's move to meet KCR in hospital was hailed by many, who said he was making an effort to bring back decorum to politics. "KCR and Jagan polluted the political atmosphere in Telugu states. Good to see Revanth making an effort to bring back decorum to politics," said a post by the Telugu Desam supporters.

Vijayanand Katikala, another social media user, said Revanth Reddy demonstrated magnanimity, unlike KCR, who did not extend wishes to the chief minister or the winning party. "Expressing greetings with a Namaskaaram is a gesture of courtesy, mesmerised aa nee bonda aa..Revanth Reddy demonstrates magnanimity, unlike KCR, who, despite not extending wishes to the CM or the winning party, didn't even submit his resignation personally. You guys are so petty!"

Balaram, another social media user, also pointed to the absence of KCR and his son KTR from Reddy's swearing-in ceremony. "Revanth Reddy meets KCR in the hospital to check on his surgery. Remember, KCR & KTR didn't attend his CM oath ceremony & didn't congratulate even on Twitter," he said.

The Congress wrested the southern state from KCR by winning 64 of 119 seats. The BRS, which had swept the state in 2018, settled with just 39 seats, 49 down from its last tally.