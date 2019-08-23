MAKS-2019: BrahMos, HAL to participate in Russian airshow; Su-57E to be unveiled

BrahMos Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd will represent India in the international aviation and space show, MAKS 2019, in Russia next week, where defence and aerospace majors from across the globe will participate.

The key attraction of the show, to be hosted at Zhukovsky near Moscow between August 27 to September 1, will be Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter Sukhoi Su-57E, which will be unveiled.

Light military Russian transport aircraft IL-113VE, an export version of IL-113V (intended for the transportation and airdropping of cargo) will also be the centrepieces of the world's one of the biggest air shows and exposition.

Russia's state intermediary agency for exports/imports of defence-related and dual-use products, technologies and services, Rosoboronexport, a part of Russia's Rostec state corporation, has announced that the country's latest combat and transport aircraft will be presented at the show.

Rostec's display will include more than 250 new models of aircraft, avionics, aircraft engines and airfield equipment, including over 40 items that are being showcased at MAKS for the first time, according to a press release by Rosoboronexport.

The Su-57E is a fifth-generation multi-role aircraft system designed to accomplish a wide range of missions against air, ground and surface targets.

It can be used in any weather, day or night, and in a severe jamming environment.

Also, Russian Helicopters will demonstrate medium multi-purpose helicopter Ka-62, combat helicopter Mi28NM and first serial Mi-38 with a high comfort cabin.

The company will present unique Ansat helicopter with the presidential limousine Aurus cabin.

Apart from many Russian and Indian companies, 182 foreign firms from the USA, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, France are participating in the event, according to the website of the event.

Companies from Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Belarus, Romania, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE and USA will also be participating.

Also Read: Current economic slowdown 'unprecedented', says Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

Also Read: From biscuits to cars; it is a deathblow for the economy as demand dries up

Also Read: Auto companies in India cut more jobs, halt production to tackle slump