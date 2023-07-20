Manipur violence: Cyber cell to verify authenticity of video, says CM; main culprit held

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh on Thursday said that the cyber cell has been asked to verify the authenticity of the video, in which two tribal women can be seen paraded naked by a mob. The crisis in Manipur began on May 3 and the incident is said to have taken place a day later on May 4. "I strongly condemn it, and it is a crime against humanity," the chief minister said while speaking to the news agency ANI. He said it was a heinous crime and the state government will not be silent.

"After seeing the video, I have asked for a mass combing operation in the suspected areas," he said, adding that he has also asked the cyber cell to verify the authenticity of the video. "Last night itself, we arrested one main culprit involved in this heinous crime."

The Manipur Police has arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district. The chief minister said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Meanwhile, one of the victims claimed that the police were with the mob when the incident happened. The woman, who is in her 20s, claimed that the police were there with the mob which was attacking her village. She said the cops left her and other women on the road with the mob. "The police picked us up from near home and took us a little away from the village, and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by police," she was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The video of the shocking crime surfaced on Wednesday. Several police teams were formed immediately and one person, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from the Thoubal district.

The accused, identified as Huirem Herodas (32), was seen in the 26-second clip that went viral on social media. The police had issued a statement on Wednesday, saying a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder had been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

The chief minister said that after taking suo-moto cognisance of the incident, the police swung into action and made the first arrest in the morning. "My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhuman act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday," Singh tweeted.

More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several injured since violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

