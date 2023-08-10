Medanta, DLF to launch 400-bed hospital in South Delhi

Global Health Limited will launch a 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital in Delhi in association with real estate developer DLF, the private healthcare provider said on Thursday.

The super speciality hospital is slated to provide cutting-edge medical and surgical interventions in over 20 super specialties, including Cardiac sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Kidney, Liver, Lung and Heart Transplants, Gastroenterology, and Chest Surgery, the company said in a statement.

The facility will also have a Comprehensive Cancer Care unit, offering end-to-end oncology treatments under one roof. This new facility will strengthen Medanta’s presence in the National Capital Region of Delhi. Medanta will operate its Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi facilities in a seamless manner linking its existing 1,391-bed flagship hospital in Gurugram and its upcoming Noida facility (550 beds) to the new hospital in South Delhi.

"Our new hospital will bring the best of Medanta's renowned clinical expertise and patient care closer to the people of Delhi. It will offer cutting-edge surgical treatments across specialties under one roof with the same patient quality safety standards that Medanta has come to be known for. It will also become a one-stop solution for all types of cancer treatments and will benefit a large swathe of patients not only in Delhi but across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and other neighbouring states,” Dr. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director of Global Health Limited, said.

Both Medanta and DLF will hold equal 50% equity in the new company, which is set to inaugurate the upcoming hospital in Greater Kailash (GK), South Delhi. DLF will serve as a strategic investor, while Medanta will assume operational control of the hospital, as stated by Global Health Limited in a regulatory filing.

“The new hospital will strengthen the medical infrastructure in Delhi and further strengthen DLF’s deep commitment to improving the quality of life for NCR residents,” Rajiv Singh, Chairman of DLF Ltd said.