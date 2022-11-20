Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, son-in-law Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal have been blessed with twins, the Piramal and Ambani families informed on Sunday.

In a statement, the families said: "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022."

Isha and the babies - baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna - are doing well. "We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," the families said.

Isha tied the knot with Anand at a star-studded event at Antillia in December 2018. Anand is the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, who own the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.

Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced that the group's retail segment will be headed by Isha.

Speaking at the company's AGM, Ambani introduced Isha as the leader of the retail business as he invited her to give a presentation on the integration of the e-commerce unit with WhatsApp and foray into FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods).

Anand is Executive Director at Piramal Group. He currently runs the financial services businesses of the group. He also oversees Piramal’s Alternatives business which counts CDPQ, Bain Capital, CPPIB, IFC, and Apollo as its partners.