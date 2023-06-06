'My husband might divorce me': How Amruta Fadnavis' chat led to arrest of bookie Anil Jaisinghani

The Mumbai Police have named Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and his cousin Nirmal as accused in the case related to demanding bribes and trying to extort Rs 10 crore from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Anil, who was wanted in 15 cases before this extortion case, was arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier in March. The suspected bookie was absconding for nearly 8 years and it was difficult to trace his location as he was using various techniques to hide his whereabouts.

India Today has now reported that Mumbai Police's tutored chat by Amruta helped cops nab Anil Jaisinghani. According to the Malabar Hill police, where the chargesheet has been filed, Amruta was asked to stay in touch with Anil so that his location could be traced. It was during this time that Amruta offered to help Anil in cases against him and also spoke about her strained relationship with Devendra Fadnavis.

Two days after the case was registered, Amruta on February 22 told Anil, "If you are wrongly framed, I can talk to Devendra Ji (Fadnavis) and tell him to do justice, but I can't succumb to Aniksha's demands, regarding earning illegal money. I know I have not done anything wrong, and you and Aniksha, with the intention of blackmailing me, have operated from day one."

Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha had once told Amruta that they can earn a "huge sum of money" by giving information about bookies to cops and getting them arrested. Aniksha had allegedly made some videos to frame Amruta. According to the chargesheet, Aniksha threatened to leak those videos and audios and messaged Amruta, "Didiji, my father knows that you and Hon'ble Devendra sir will use police against him and police will say that video is fake, but it will not help as my father is in regular contact with Sharad Pawarji and Uddhav Thackerayjis and he will give all video and audio recording to them and to Modiji."

According to an official, Aniksha had shot a video of a bag being filled with currency notes worth Rs 1 crore and sent the clip to Amruta Fadnavis from another mobile number after the complainant blocked her number. They are “very serious” and will be a big political issue, all TV and newspapers in the country will use this against Devendra Fadnavis and he will have to resign from the deputy chief minister's post and your career will also finish, her message read as per the news agency PTI.

According to the police document, Aniksha in another message attempted to extort money from Amruta, saying, "Dear Didiji if you talk to me it will help both of us, you give Rs 10 crore one time and help my father in police case I promise you I will give you all original video and audio recording. I will not keep anything with me and my father will also delete all the recordings and nobody will come to know and all will happy & Regards Aniksha."

However, Amruta responded by saying: "At the most, these videos can defame me for some time, but once the truth is out, it will not have any effect on me. If you are really doing it to get justice, then tell me what you really want me to do." She also asked him to send some documents and Anil sent several audio messages to her.

On February 24, Amruta again spoke to Anil, this time about her strained relationship with Devendra Fadnavis, which the police claimed was done on their advice, India Today reported.

On the said date, Amruta told Anil, "Instead of speaking on the phone, I will meet Aniksha at some location other than Sagar bungalow. I will understand the case and then will talk to Devendra Ji. I will meet her only after the 26th, as Devendra Ji is busy with the Pune bypoll till the 26th."

"As it is, we are not keeping very good relations since 2019, I feel he may divorce me after this case. But one thing I know about him is that once he verifies and feels you are victimised, he will ensure 100 per cent justice," Amruta told Anil.

In multiple conversations, Anil told Amruta that he had been falsely implicated in cases and sought the deputy chief minister's intervention in getting justice. In a message, which is part of the chargesheet, he said during the previous MVA government and in the tenure of CM Mumbai Hemant Nagrale and Sanjay Pande, the re-investigation was done and "both cases were on the verge of closure as they were bogusly filed on me". "As the shift in power happened and everyone knew Deven Bharti will come back in Mumbai Police as he is close to Hon'ble Dy CM Fadnavisji sir, they stopped giving me justice and as expected Deven Bharti again came and interrupted in my matters," he said.

The case against Anil, his daughter Aniksha, and his cousin Nirmal was filed on February 20. All three accused were arrested after the FIR was filed. Aniksha and Nirmal are currently out on bail, while Anil Jaisinghni is in jail under judicial custody.

(With inputs from Mustafa Shaikh and PTI)

