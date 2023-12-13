Mysuru-based engineer among two involved in Parliament security breach: All about the intruders

In a major security breach, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke. They entered the Parliament using a visitor's pass issued in the name of BJP MP from Mysore Pratap Simha. India Today accessed the visitor's pass which was issued to one of the accused detained from inside the House.

The pass bore the name of the detainee, Sagar Sharma. The other intruder was identified as Mysuru-based Manoranjan D, an engineer by profession. The two intruders jumped from public gallery number four at around 1 pm when the Zero hour was in progress. They also shouted slogans like ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ (dictatorship will not be allowed), according to news agency PTI.

A senior police official told the news agency the intruders were in the Parliament security unit's custody. "Both are being interrogated by security officials. They will be handed over to the local police," the officer said.

Outside the Parliament, two persons, including a woman, were detained for protesting using cans that released colour smoke. The two persons, detained for the protest outside the Parliament are identified as Neelam (42) and Amol Shinde (25). Neelam is from Haryana's Hisar, and Shinde hails from Maharashtra's Latur.

Describing the situation inside the Lok Sabha at the time of the incident, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said he saw two young men unleash foul-smelling yellow-coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. He said MPs rushed to grab these two intruders. "One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said one person was seen leaping over the benches of the Lok Sabha while another was seen dangling from the public gallery spraying some tear gas when Zero Hour was in progress. "They were overpowered by the Lok Sabha members and the watch and ward staff."

The security breach comes on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Speaking on the security breach, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the intruders smuggled in smoke pistols which showed there was a serious security lapse. "Not only they fired the pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building."

(With inputs from PTI)

