No heat wave likely over Northwest India for next 7 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that no heat wave conditions were likely in Northwest India during the next seven days. In the last few days, maximum temperatures shot up to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest, Central, and adjoining East India and North Peninsular India.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD-Delhi, said heat wave conditions in the first half of May were less severe due to Western disturbances that affected parts of northwest India. "As the next western disturbance is approaching northwest India, for the next 7 days, we are not expecting heatwave conditions there," he said. "But the temperature will be higher, up to 40 degrees Celsius."

Meanwhile, dust-raising winds struck Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Tuesday. These weather conditions are likely to continue till Thursday (May 18).

Srivastava said that dust-raising winds were prevailing over Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and North-East Rajasthan. The main reason is that a western disturbance has passed away and strong winds are prevailing. "Apart from that, the temperature was quite high for the last week, mostly 40°C or above," he said.

The IMD official explained the reasons behind the dust storm and said the atmosphere was dry, and the soil had become loose because of the hot atmosphere. "That's why winds that are blowing at 40–45 kmph are raising the dust from the surface and spreading it in the atmosphere, and mainly these are spreading up to a height of 1-2 km."

In its latest bulletin, the weather office said maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest, Central India from May 18. Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh till May 17.

Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is very likely over Odisha, coastal West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu till May 18.

On Monday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-43 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest, Central, West, and north Peninsular India. The temperatures were above normal by 2-4 degrees over many parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and in isolated parts of coastal West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Besides this, the IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall spell over northeastern states during the next five days. Among the state likely to be hit by heavy rainfall are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till May 20.