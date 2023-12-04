'No such proposal': Centre on Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work-a-week idea

The Centre on Monday said that there was no proposal to consider the idea of 70-hour work-a-week. "No such proposal is under consideration of Government of India," said Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment while replying to a question by three opposition MPs.

Earlier in the day, three Members of Parliament asked the central government to share its stand on the 70-hour work-a-week idea by Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. Last month, Murthy sparked a fierce debate after he said India's productivity was the lowest in the world and that youth should work 70 hours a week if they wanted to compete with countries like China.

While several India Inc. leaders expressed their views, there were no words from the central government. Now, three opposition MPs have asked the labour ministry to share what it thinks.

"Whether the government evaluating the 70-hour work proposal made by Infosys cofounder in order to make the country competitive and increase productivity?" they asked in an unstarred question to the Minister of Labour and Employment.

The MPs who asked the question are Congress' Komati Venkata Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Manne Srinivas Reddy, and YSRCP leader Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju. The leaders also asked the ministry to share its stand on the longer working week suggestion as compared to working hours in foreign countries set out in the international and basic principles.

As per the International Labor Organization (ILO) regulations, multinational enterprises operating in developing countries are encouraged to set a limit of 40 hours a week. This limit could extend to 48 hours with overtime. "But such overtime should be an exception to the recognized rules or custom of the establishment."

Interestingly, Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge last month joined the ongoing debate on whether youngsters should work for 70 hours a week. Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said the companies cannot force individuals to work extra hours and "cannot run sweatshops".

The minister appreciated Murthy's contribution to the IT industry and his 'wisdom' but said instead of counting the number of hours, firms should see how productive the employees are in their assignments. "To each his own. It's different strokes for different folks," Kharge said while speaking to The Times of India.

"As a minister, I would concentrate on productivity. If you are being productive in seven hours, I don't mind. And if you intend to put your other seven hours to ensure that your productivity increases and it helps the department or the ministry, you are welcome to do it. But we cannot force somebody to do this (put in 70 hours). You cannot run sweat shops."