OYO hotel sales globally jump over 4 times to $1.8 billion in 2018

The revenue growth has been driven by strong underlying business drivers notably increase in exclusive room supply, 5.7 times increase in stayed room nights and consistent increase in commission incomes.

Hospitality firm OYO Thursday said it posted over fourfold jump in its hotel sales globally to USD 1.8 billion in the calender year 2018.

It had posted a revenue of USD 0.4 billion for 2017, OYO said in a statement.

"We have had a great year. Globally, we have reached over 4,58,000 fully controlled leased and franchised keys (rooms) with a realised value run rate of USD 1.8 billion for calendar year 2018 representing a 4.3x year-on-year growth," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Financial Officer Abhishek Gupta said.

Currently, the company is operational in eight countries, he added.

"The revenue growth has been driven by strong underlying business drivers notably increase in exclusive room supply, 5.7 times increase in stayed room nights and consistent increase in commission incomes," the statement said.

Globally, OYO Hotels & Homes is present in over 500 cities across eight countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, UAE, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with more than 13,000 franchised and leased hotels and over 6,000 homes.

