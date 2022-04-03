Pakistan's political crisis: A chronology of major developments leading to Imran Khan's fate

After embattled leader Imran Khan survived a move to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister on Sunday, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly and called for fresh elections on Khan's advice.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that President Alvi has dissolved the National Assembly as per the advice of the prime minister. He said the election will be held within 90 days.

However, Khan's fate is not immediately clear, leading to fresh political and constitutional uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

Here's a brief chronology of major developments related to the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his abrupt move to dissolve Parliament:

1996: Imran Khan launched Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which means the movement for justice.

2002: Khan wins election to become a Member of National Assembly.

2013: Khan again elected to the National Assembly.

2018: Khan becomes Prime Minister after leading his party to victory in the general elections.

March 3, 2021: Opposition leader and former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani defeats Pakistan's Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Senate elections.

March 6, 2021: Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly following the defeat of his finance minister.

March 8, 2022: Pakistan's Opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Khan; accuse his government of uncontrolled inflation.

March 19: Khan's party issues show-cause notices to dissident PTI lawmakers.

March 20: Speaker summons National Assembly session on March 25 to take up no-trust motion against PM Khan.

March 23: PM Khan says he will not resign as 3 allies indicate to vote against his government.

March 25: Pakistan’s National Assembly session adjourned without tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.

March 27: At massive rally, PM Khan claims foreign powers behind ‘conspiracy’ to overthrow his government.

March 28: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif tables no-trust motion against PM Khan in National Assembly.

March 30: PM Khan loses majority after key ally sides with Opposition ahead of no-trust vote.

March 31: Pak Parliament meets to debate no-trust motion against PM Khan.

April 1: PM Khan claims his life is in danger; asserts that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

April 3: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocks no-trust motion against PM Khan.

April 3: PM Khan advises President Arif Alvi to dissolve National Assembly.

April 3: President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on advice of PM Khan.

