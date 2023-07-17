Pakistan's Seema Haider, husband Sachin being questioned by UP ATS

Pakistani national Seema Haider, her Indian husband Sachin Meena, and his father are being questioned by Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) at an undisclosed location in Noida, India Today reported on Monday. Haider along with her four kids had illegally entered India via Nepal. The matter surfaced earlier this month after some locals alerted the police that a Pakistani woman was living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

The police had arrested Seema and her partner Sachin on July 4 in Haryana's Ballabhgarh after a lawyer they had approached for marriage alerted the authorities about her illegal travel. Sachin's father was also arrested, but all three were released on bail on July 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan had told PTI that an FIR in the case had been lodged at the local Rabupura police station under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act, and section 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several people with common intention).

Seema met Sachin on the popular online gaming platform PUBG, which led to a friendship. Seema fell in love with Sachin and then left Pakistan to live with the latter in Greater Noida. Seema hails from the Sindh province of Pakistan and married Ghulam Haider in 2014. They lived together in Karachi till 2019 when he moved to Saudi Arabia for work.

A local police official recently informed that Seema had entered India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by bus. Seema and her children were staying in the rented accommodation of Sachin, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged saying Seema and Sachin had gone missing from their house. Reports also said that UP ATS had launched a probe to ascertain Seema's connection with Pakistan and the route she took to enter India.

Meanwhile, a right-wing outfit has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Seema to leave the country. Ved Nagar, the organisation's national president, released a video saying Seema could be a Pakistani spy and pose a threat to the country. "We won't tolerate a woman from a traitorous nation. If Seema Haider does not leave the country in 72 hours, we will begin an agitation," he said in the video.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Seema made an appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow her to stay in India. "Please let me stay back in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they will stone me to death. I would rather die here than go back to Pakistan," she requested the UP CM.