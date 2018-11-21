Panasonic launches bi-directional Bluetooth 5.0 water-resistant trackers

Japanese technology giant, Panasonic is expanding its connected ecosystem with the launch of Bluetooth trackers. The two variants, Seekit Edge and Seekit Loop, priced at Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,299 respectively, will be available across e-commerce platforms starting December 1.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO Panasonic India and South Asia, says, "We are largely focusing on both IoT and AI-based solutions at our India Innovation Centre. The launch of Seekit is strategically aligned to our objective to create a smart and connected ecosystem. This is another step towards developing technologically advanced and convenient solutions for our consumers."

Developed at Panasonic's India Innovation Centre, these Bluetooth trackers help users keep a track of their daily items when left behind. Connected with a smartphone using Bluetooth 5.0, the tracker has a 100-meter connectivity range and comes with a battery life of about 12 to 18 months. It is IP65 certified that makes it water resistant.

These tracking tags are compact and designed to be used with a vast range of products including car keys, wallets, remote, and more. It has a separation indicator alert that notifies users when the tagged belonging is left behind. These alerts can be customised in the user's own voice as well.

The bi-directional tracking feature helps a user find a phone by double pressing the button on the tracker. Proximity guidance would guide towards the valuable. There is also an option to check the 'last seen location' of the disconnected item. Panasonic has added a new feature, where Seekit Community could help user located the lost tagged item, using Crowd GPS technology. This tag can also be used to click selfies using the selfie button.