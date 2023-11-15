'Pitch changes common, consultant was apprised': ICC on controversy over pitch for India-New Zealand semi-final at Wankhede

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that changes to planned pitch rotations are common, and have already happened a couple of times. The clarification comes amid reports that India changed the pitch for the semi-final against New Zealand to favour their spinners.

For today's game at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the pitch was supposed to be the one that was not used for any of the venue's four group matches. However, there was some 'unspecified' problem with the fresh pitch and the match was played on the pitch which was already used twice.

UK's Dail Mail reported that pitches at ICC events are prepared under the supervision of the governing body's consultant, Andy Atkinson, who agrees in advance with the home board which of the numbered strips on the square will be used for each game.

According to the report, Atkinson was not told about the reason why the pitch was changed.

However, the ICC today rejected the concerns regarding the pitch and said: "Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times."

The governing council said this change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with the host, which is India. "The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well."

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said a World Cup semi-final match "should be played on a fresh pitch". "It's as simple as that."

As per the ICC's Playing Conditions for the World Cup, the host is "responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch" and there is no requirement that a knockout match must be played on fresh pitches.

Australian captain Pat Cummins also did not read too much into the pitch episode. "Yeah, I saw that (the report)... obviously ICC have an independent pitch curator who manages that. So I'm sure they are making sure it's fair for both teams," Cummins said ahead of Australia's semifinal against South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. "So far this tournament that we've played on, I've not seen any issue, he added.

