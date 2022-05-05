PM Modi chairs meeting on preparedness to deal with heatwave, monsoon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for heatwave management and monsoon preparedness. The meeting was held amid the rampant rise in power demand and the subsequently worst electricity shortage in more than six years.

PM Modi is expected to hold seven to eight meetings during the day following his return from the three-day visit to many European countries, government sources told PTI. The prime minister will immediately attend office after arriving here, they said.

Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave. The maximum temperature in Delhi was hovering between 42 to 46 degree celsius last week. The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,194 MW on Monday, the highest ever for the first week of May. The power demand had crossed the 6,000 MW mark for the first time in April. It was over 6,000 MW on several days in the last week of April amid a rise in maximum day temperature.

Due to the lack of adequate coal supply to thermal plants, several states in the country are now experiencing power outages for multiple hours. Electricity supply fell behind demand by 1.88 billion units, or 1.6 per cent, during the first 27 days of April, according to Reuters.

The total electricity shortage in the country has hit 623 million units, surpassing the total shortage in March. According to a LocalCircles survey, 2 out of 3 households in the country have admitted to facing power outages. While 1 in 3 households are facing outages of over 2 hours or more each day.

The Railway Ministry has cancelled around 1,100 trips till May 24 to facilitate movement of coal rakes to power stations. In order to mitigate coal shortage, around 500 trips of express mails and 580 trips of passenger trains have also been cancelled.

Also read: Power crisis in India: These states facing electricity problems; full list