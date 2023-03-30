PM Modi makes a surprise visit to new Parliament building; see pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a surprise visit to the new Parliament building. During his visit, he interacted with workers there. This was his second surprise visit since the construction of the new building began in December 2020. In September 2021, he visited the construction site where he spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.

In July last year, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, which is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista - the power corridor of India. The Central Vista Avenue comprises Kartavya Path and India Gate lawns. Rajpath has been renamed as Kartavya Path.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament in December 2020. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building, whose original deadline for completion was November 2022.

The building will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage and will also house a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

In January this year, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said: "The New Parliament Building is still under construction. During Budget Session, the Hon'ble President will address Members of two Houses in the existing Parliament House Building."

In September last year, Prime Minister Modi said the new parliament building will have a special gallery dedicated to workers engaged in its construction. "Workers working on the new Parliament building will get a place of honour in one of the galleries," he said after inaugurating ‘Kartavya Path’ stretching from Rasthrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

At the event, Modi also met a group of sixteen workers, who were engaged in the redevelopment of the entire stretch, and invited them along with their families as special guests on the 2023 Republic Day Parade. "The Shramjeevis of Central Vista and their families will be my special guests on the next Republic Day Parade," he said.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of Rajpath (now Kartavya Path), a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

