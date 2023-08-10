PM Modi slams Oppn: 'It's 'ghamandia' alliance, not INDIA; everyone wants to become PM'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Congress created fears about state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) but both companies were doing well. "HAL has reported its highest-ever revenue," PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion brought in by the Opposition. He also said that the Indian economy, which was on the brink of collapse in 1991, has now found its place in the top five economies. The PM slammed the Congress, saying all schemes were named after their leaders but no delivery was done. The Prime Minister called INDIA a 'ghamandia' alliance. He said that the Opposition has decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records.

Key points from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

- PM Modi says Home Minister Amit Shah has explained the Manipur issue in detail.

- The opposition stages a walk-out amid PM Modi's speech. The opposition was demanding PM Modi's speech on Manipur.

- PM Modi says this new 'ghamandia' alliance is a guarantee of bankruptcy, corruption, double-digit inflation, and instability.

- PM Modi says Congress' arrogance brought it from 400 to 40 seats.

- PM Modi says the opposition's alliance is a 'ghamandia' alliance, not India. He says everyone wants to become PM in the alliance. He also says this alliance is a reflection of dynastic politics. He says Congress like dynastic politics.

- PM Modi lists states where Congress could not win for decades. He says the people of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, and Nagaland are saying: 'No confidence in Congress.'

- I want to tell them that the feeling of no-confidence against Congress is very deep among people, says PM Modi

- Congress did not believe in Indian vaccines when Covid came, they believed in foreign vaccines, says PM Modi

- The Congress believed in Hurriyat, separatists, Pakistan, and those who believed in separatism but it did not believe Kashmiris, says PM Modi.

- PM says when the opposition will bring the next no-confidence motion in 2028, India would be the third largest economy.

- In 1991, India was on the brink of collapse, but now it has made its place in the two five economies, says PM Modi.

- PM Modi says fears were also spread about LIC, but now the public sector firm is doing well.

- PM Modi says fears were created that HAL was being destroyed, and the country's defence industry was ending. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi says a video shoot was done with HAL workers. "But now HAL is touching new heights of success...HAL has reported its highest-ever revenue."

- IMF has called India's DBT a "logistical marvel", says PM Modi in Lok Sabha.

- PM Modi in Lok Sabha: "India's getting record foreign direct investment. India's exports are reaching new heights, and India's youth creating startups. Poverty is coming down. As per Niti Aayog, 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty."

- PM Modi to Opposition: "Why don't you prepare and come?". Taking a dig at the opposition, the PM said he gave them five years to prepare but they still came unprepared.

- PM Modi says the Opposition is only concerned with its "political future" and not India's future.



Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a detailed reply on how the clashes started in Manipur and what the Centre had done in the last two months to contain the violence between two communities - Meities and Kukis.

Earlier in the day, while speaking for the motion, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the power of a no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister to the Parliament. He said that none of the opposition MPs were thinking about this no-confidence motion. "We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue," he said. "We were not demanding any BJP member to come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM to come."

Amit Shah's reply on Manipur

Highlighting the causes of current tensions, the Home Minister on Wednesday said problems started in Manipur with a huge influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar. He said the Kuki refugees started settling down in the forest areas in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region. The unrest in the valley began when rumours began to circulate that the refugee settlements had been declared as villages. But, he said, what triggered the clash was the Manipur High Court's order that directed the government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Amit Shah on action taken by Centre

The Home Minister said that after clashes started, the central government changed the chief secretary, director general of police and sent a security advisor, and made him in charge of the unified command mechanism. Shah said the Centre has established a peace committee as part of efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur. He said over 36,000 security personnel have been stationed between Kukis and Meiteis as a buffer zone, and a unified command has been created to coordinate between BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Manipur police.