Feedback

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at about 9:45 pm on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The prime minister is expected to speak on vaccination of children against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at about 9:45 pm on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The prime minister is expected to speak on vaccination of children against COVID-19.

Earlier today, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for 12-18 years age group.

