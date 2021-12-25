PM Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at about 9:45 pm on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The prime minister is expected to speak on vaccination of children against COVID-19.
Earlier today, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) gave emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for 12-18 years age group.
