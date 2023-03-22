'Pols aa chuki hai': Kangana Ranaut warns Diljit Dosanjh amid action against Khalistan backers

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday warned singer Diljit Dosanjh, saying action will be taken against all those demanding Khalistan. She also took a dig at Dosanjh by saying 'pols aa gayi hai' (police have arrived) - a reference to one Khalistan supporter, who fled last week after seeing police.

The Punjab Police have launched a massive crackdown on Khalistan sympathisers in the state. So far, over 100 people have been arrested but Amritpal Singh is still on the run since Saturday.

Today, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and wrote, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagayi pols (sic)." She further penned, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (sic)."

This is not the first time Ranaut has accused the singer of backing Khalistan supporters. She had attacked Dosanjh when he backed singer Rihanna who supported farmers' agitation against three farm laws which were later scrapped. They both had long spat on Twitter.

In 2020, Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu accused Diljit of supporting the Khalistanis. Diljit, however, denied this and said, "I am an Indian taxpayer who has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the country and Punjab in time of need."

Last week, the police took action against Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De' - a radical outfit active in Punjab. Amritpal Singh is vocal a supporter of Khalistan and in the last few months, he had started gaining ground.

The Punjab Police recently said that they suspected the role of Pakistan's spy agency in propping up Amritpal. The police also said that there was a strong suspicion that he received foreign funding. Amritpal is on the run since March 18, the day the crackdown began against Khalistanis in Punjab.