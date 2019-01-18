PUBG Mobile update 0.10.5 rolling out with season 5, MK47 Mutant added but there's no Zombie mode

PUBG Mobile's 0.10.5 update is finally being rolled out for both iOS and Android users. The announcement of the update was made on the PUBG's official Twitter handle . The PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update brings with it a new season, and the Royale Pass Season 5 with new outfits and skins. Moreover, a classic voice option has been added to the PUBG together with new weapons and loot that can be found on the Vikendi map. According to the developers, Tencent Games, Royale Pass Season 5 will bring premium outfits and taunting emotes. The update to PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 will also have events to upgrade the pass on all servers.

The PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update will not be releasing all at once in all the regions. The release would be staggered to protect the servers from heavy load and surge of players logging in to download the update. The season 5 and the new season Royale pass will go live on January 19. The PUBG 0.10.5 update patch notes have also made public the addition of the Mk47 Mutant, an AR having two fire modes, single and burst of two bullets. It can also be found in Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Meanwhile, there is no word about the Zombie Mode yet. The new mode could be launched sometime next week with the release of Resident Evil 2 game, according to PUBG YouTubers, Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews. Also, the Laser Sight, a lower rail attachment that reduces spread when firing from the hip, has been added. This new attachment can be found in all maps.

Tencent Games has released an official change log on its Twitter handle. Following are some of the changes

The Mk47 weapon is now added to the game and is available for use on all maps.

The Laser Sight attachment has now also been added

Vikendi is now available when creating custom rooms

The "Classic" voice is back in PUBG MOBILE

0.10.5 also brings Royale Pass and Ranked Mode Season 5

Vikendi's loot has been tuned

The shop has also been adjusted

