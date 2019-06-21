Rahul Gandhi's Yoga Day tweet goes viral; Twitterati respond with 'Same-Shame Rahul'

Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a cryptic tweet on Yoga Day drawing a lot of flak on the social media. He shared two images of the Indian Army's Dog Unit doing Yoga and captioned them as 'New India.'

Twitter users, including BJP politicians, reacted to the tweet saying Rahul Gandhi had insulted the army, dogs and the country.

BJP MP form Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya said Gandhi's tweet "insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country."

Ok. He still hasn't learnt his lessons. In one go, he has insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country. I feel really sad for all the young Congress workers (if there are any left) that they have to deal with this man as their leader. https://t.co/c4Vjanw6Wk - Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) June 21, 2019

The images, which Congress chief shared, were initially tweeted by the Defence spokesperson's official Twitter handle.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 ... pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO - Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

However, Gandhi's tweet soon went viral and several prominent figures -- Sambit Patra, Amit Shah, Paresh Rawal, Shiv Aroor -- slammed him for his tweet.

New India indeed ...but Same/Shame Rahul..disrespects India..India's tradition..India's Army ..@RahulGandhi ji ..every Dog is not just a PIDI who tweets only for the Gandhi family Scion These are just not Dogs Sir ..they are those who fight for OUR INDIA ..Salute them!! https://t.co/GQUYaEQwTn - Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 21, 2019

Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you . @RahulGandhi - Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 21, 2019

With due respect to you, @RahulGandhi Ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation. - ! https://t.co/lHQssicPng - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges. https://t.co/sC00yrBcpA - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019

Truly a New India Even the dogs are displaying their skills & here you are still evolving to become human. https://t.co/UuBjsWCYfq - BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) June 21, 2019

Here spake the Italian blood! This disgusting man has a visceral hatred for anything Indian and any symbol of Indian pride. Shame on you @RahulGandhi ! - Shubhrastha (@Shubhrastha) June 21, 2019

New India - Where government cares more about Yoga than Healthcare & deaths childrens in Bihar/UP & other parts of the country. - Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) June 21, 2019

Where dogs are getting smarter while Rahul Gandhi has come down to mocking even dogs. A political party which has gone in #Comma. https://t.co/IMCWkk1Px5 - Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 21, 2019

This was probably the cutest most adorable part of Yoga day but count on you @RahulGandhi to mock it. Pretty much sums up your tone deaf election campaign. Hopeless. - Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) June 21, 2019

