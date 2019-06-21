scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rahul Gandhi's Yoga Day tweet goes viral; Twitterati respond with 'Same-Shame Rahul'

Twitter users, including BJP politicians, reacted to the tweet saying Rahul Gandhi had insulted the army, dogs and the country

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a cryptic tweet on Yoga Day drawing a lot of flak on the social media. He shared two images of the Indian Army's Dog Unit doing Yoga and captioned them as 'New India.'

Twitter users, including BJP politicians, reacted to the tweet saying Rahul Gandhi had insulted the army, dogs and the country.

BJP MP form Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya said Gandhi's tweet "insulted our Army, brave Jawans, the incredible dog unit, Yoga tradition & our country."

The images, which Congress chief shared, were initially tweeted by the Defence spokesperson's official Twitter handle.

However, Gandhi's tweet soon went viral and several prominent figures -- Sambit Patra, Amit Shah, Paresh Rawal, Shiv Aroor -- slammed him for his tweet.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: GST Council Meet Live Updates: NAA gets two-year extension, no tax cut for EVs

Also Read: 10.43 lakh jobs created in April, highest in 20 months: EPFO

Also Read: Make in India boost! Defence ministry invites private players to build 6 submarines worth Rs 45,000 crore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos