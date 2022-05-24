Rain cools down North-Western India; no heatwave forecast for next 5 days: IMD

North-Western India finally got a break from the sweltering heatwave as Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of North-West India experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Monday.



According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), other than West Rajasthan, no other regions of the country would witness a heatwave for the next five days.



Early on Monday, an extratropical weather system coming from Northern Pakistan formed rain-bearing clouds that led to heavy rain and thunderstorms in several North-Western regions of the country.



The weather office reported that several places in Uttarakhand witnessed thunderstorms while most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and isolated parts of Rajasthan experienced heavy showers.



According to the weather forecast, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive thunderstorms and hail on Tuesday while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh might experience gusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kilometers per hour.



The weather officials have reported that the rain and thunderstorms have led to the degradation of the minimum surface temperature on Monday in Delhi from 29 degrees celsius to 18 degrees celsius from 5:40 am to 7:00 am.



The officials said due to heavy rain, electricity lines were damaged as trees fell on them which led to power cuts in several areas.



Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said, "Heavy rains at multiple intervals caused by a storm inflicted damage to the electrical network and caused repeated trips, leading to disruption in power supply in Narela, Bawana, Badli, Mangolpuri, Kirari, Shalimar Bagh, Keshav Puram and Moti Nagar areas this morning."

