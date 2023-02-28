Rajesh Malhotra appointed as Principal DG of PIB

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra has been appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), news agency PTI reported. In his new role, he will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India.

Malhotra will replace Satyendra Prakash, who took charge as Principal DG of PIB in August 2022.

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, was promoted to a higher grade of IIS in June last year and was subsequently appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. In that role, he spearheaded the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the PIB.

Malhotra comes with 30 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of Media & Communication strategies for the Election Commission of India and various Central Government Ministries/ Departments including Finance, Company Affairs, Agriculture, Power, Coal, Mines, Communications & IT, Textiles, Labour, New & Renewable Energy.

Meanwhile, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News). From March 1, Kumar the Additional Director General (News), DD News will also look after the charge of the Director General, DD News until further orders, the I&B Ministry order said.

