Reliance Jio Rs 499 plan vs Airtel Rs 479 plan: Check benefits, other details here

Telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have recently increased their prepaid plan tariffs, and now users are looking for the extra data that they can get for no additional cost. Airtel and Jio give access to additional data with some plans. Some of these plans are app-exclusive and some can be accessed through the telcos’ websites.

Airtel



Airtel offers additional data through its Airtel Thanks app. The Rs 359 prepaid plan is a basic prepaid plan that gives 2GB daily data along with access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. When recharged through the Airtel Thanks app, the plan comes for Rs 309. It also comes with additional 2GB data coupons that users can redeem at any point of their validity.



Airtel is also giving 4GB data coupons along with its Rs 479 prepaid plan. The plan gives access to 1.5GB of daily data along with 56 days validity. The plan further gives access to Prime Video Mobile Edition with this plan.



Reliance Jio



Jio has a prepaid plan priced at Rs 601 that offers 3GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan gives access to 6GB data. It also gives access to Disney+ Hotstar mobile benefits.



Jio is also currently giving two prepaid plans that are giving additional data.



Jio’s prepaid plans priced at Rs 1066 and Rs 3119 give 6GB and 10GB additional data with their prepaid plans in addition to the daily data benefits respectively.

