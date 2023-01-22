Republic Day Parade: Special Forces of Air Force to take part for the first time

The Indian Air Force's Garud Special Forces will march on the Kartavya Path during this year's Republic Day parade for the first time.



Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will serve as the contingent commander, with Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat in charge of the Garud team as a member of the IAF contingent.



On this occasion, India is prepared to display its Special Forces and indigenous missile technology.



This year's Republic Day would also mark the first and probably last time the Indian Navy's spy plane, IL 38, would fly over the Kartavya Path.



According to Wing Commander Indranil Nandi, the Republic Day fly-past will feature 45 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four Indian Army helicopters.



Bheem's formation will be new this year among the various formations used by IAF officers. It will be made up of three aircraft streaming SU-30 fuel at 40 degrees pitch-up.



A total of 13 formations, including arrow, abreast, arrowhead, diamond, and others, will be flown by Mig-29, Rafale, Jaguar, SU-30, and other aircraft, he said.



On January 17, 2022, the Indian Navy's IL 38SD aircraft were decommissioned after 44 illustrious years of nation-serving service. When it was first given to the Indian Navy in 1977, the aircraft was already an impressive air asset. The IL 38 was an all-weather aircraft with a sizable operational range and long endurance.



The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will begin with the raising of the National Flag and the presentation of the Rashtriya Salute to the President of India. Fit Lt Komal Rani would assist the President in raising the National Flag.



The airmen marching in the Republic Day parade were chosen from across the Air Force in a rigorous selection process. Every day beginning in the early morning hours, the contingent engages in a rigorous practice session. Four officers and 144 airmen will make up the contingent, which will march in a box formation with 12 rows and 12 columns.



Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy will be in charge of the contingent, which also includes Flt Lts Ayush Agarwal, Tanuj Mailk, and Pradhan Nikhil. In 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2020, the IAF took home the Best Marching Contingent trophy. The IAF also won the 2022 award for Best Marching Contingent in the people's choice category.



The Air Force Band contingent, which includes three drum majors and 72 musicians, will provide the marching music for the contingent.



Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, who has participated in the RD Parade Air Force band contingent for the past 28 years and led the contingent for the past 16 years, will lead the band.

