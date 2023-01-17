Security in Delhi beefed up ahead of Republic Day; long queues seen at metro stations

With preparations for Republic Day celebrations in full swing, security has been beefed in the national capital region (NCR), particularly on all metro stations.

As a result, long queues of commuters were witnessed at entry points of many metro stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that commuters might need additional time in view of enhanced security at the metro stations.

"Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Republic Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited," DMRC tweeted.

The security measures in the national capital comes as Delhi Police is hunting for four other terror suspects, besides the two who were arrested last week from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital region, sources told ANI on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police Special Cell sources, the terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in touch with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social media app.

Two terrorists were arrested from Jahangirpuri area in Delhi earlier in January. According to the police, they were tasked to carry out the targeted attacks in various states.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade have already begun in the national capital amid biting cold. Visuals of parade rehearsals being held on the Kartavya Path are being widely shared on social media platforms.

The Republic Day parade will showcase India's military might and cultural diversity. It begins at Rajpath, Delhi, and ends at India Gate.

