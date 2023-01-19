Republic Day celebrations: 32,000 tickets on sale online, free metro ride for e-ticket holders

The 74th Republic Day parade will take place in the revamped Central Vista avenue on January 26. For the first time, all official invites for the ceremony event will be sent online, said defence ministry officials on Wednesday.

This time, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. Moreover a 120-member military contingent from Egypt will take part in the celebrations.

All you need to know about the Republic Day ceremony this year:

The government has put 32,000 tickets online for the masses. Moreover, all the physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations. A dedicated portal amantran.mod.gov.in has also been launched for this purpose. Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards and parking labels are being issued through this portal. The government aims to ensure the whole process is secure and paperless.

Individuals with e-tickets will be able to avail ‘free metro rides’ to the two stations near Raisina Hill on January 26 – Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat. Invitees and ticket-holders with a valid invitation card/admit card/ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail the metro services free of cost till these stations. The e-tickets will have a QR code that can be shown at the metro stations for a token for the free rides to the stations near Kartavya Path.

This is the first Republic Day celebrations after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

This year, the Republic Day ceremony will have 23 tableaux, 17 from states and Union Territories and six from ministries and departments. The tableaux will showcase India’s rich culture and heritage, and economic and social progress.

Workers of Central Vista project and their family members, maintenance workers of Kartavya Path, vegetable vendors, milk booth workers, grocery shopkeepers and rickshaw-pullers will be part of the "special invitees".

Thirty-two officers and 166 cadets from 19 countries will participate in the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Around 42,000 people are expected to attend the R-Day celebrations this year. A senior official said that the response to the sale of tickets has been good.

This year’s celebrations have been planned around ‘janbhagidari’, and will also be a tribute to INA veterans, people and tribal communities who participated in the freedom movement.

Events such as military tattoo and tribal dance festival, Veer Gatha 2.0, second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition, performances of military and coast guard bands at the National War Memorial, an all-India school band competition at NWM and more will be part of the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali, Songimukhawate, Karma, Mangho, Ka Shad Mastieh, Kummikali, Palaiyar, Cheraw and Rekham Pada dance forms will be presented during the main event, involving 1,200 performers.

The Indian armed forces will showcase horse show, khukuri dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, Navy Band's performances and martial arts.

Singer Kailash Kher will perform in the grand finale.

