Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president; Jay Shah to continue as secretary

Former India cricketer Roger Binny is likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Jay Shah will continue as the secretary while Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer, India Today reported on Tuesday. Shelar will replace Arun Dhumal.

Ganguly, the former captain of the national cricket team, was unanimously elected as the president of the BCCI in October 2019. He was the only candidate who had filed his nomination for the top post of the cricket administrative body.



Binny, 67, was part of the squad that won the first Cricket World Cup in 1983. He has played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India between 1979 and 1987. Currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Binny is likely to file his nomination for the BCCI chief post on Tuesday.



Those interested in contesting for the office-bearers' post can file their nominations today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday).



Senior administrator Rajeev Shukla is likely to remain the vice president of the board.



The BCCI's Annual General Meeting and the elections for various posts will be held in Mumbai on October 18.

