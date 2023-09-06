Sanatan Dharma row: FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya for 'genocide' tweet against Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Police have filed an FIR against BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya over a tweet against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who recently kicked off a controversy after comparing Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue' and 'malaria'. Udhayanidhi, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had said that Sanatan Dharma should not be opposed, but it should be eradicated.

Reacting to this, Malviya in a tweet said that Udhayanidhi's remark on 'Sanatana Dharma' was a call for "genocide" of 80 per cent of the population that followed it. "Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma," Malviya said in a tweet on September 2.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who… pic.twitter.com/4G8TmdheFo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2023

Objecting to this, Trichy South district DMK functionary KAV Dhinakaran filed a complaint following which an FIR was filed by Tamil Nadu's Trichy Police. The case has been filed under sections 153, 153 (A), 504, and 505 (1) (b) sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Despite Udhayanidhi Stalin issuing clarification over his remarks on Sanathana Dharma, with a political motive, Amit Malviya deliberately distorted the speech made by the minister to incite violence and hatred between two groups and to undermine communal harmony," the complaint read.

Responding to Malviya's tweet, Udhayanidhi said he never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. "Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality," he said, adding that he stood firmly by every word he had spoken. "I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma."

"I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatan Dharma is responsible for many social evils. I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news," he said.