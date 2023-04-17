Sapna Gill-Prithvi Shaw case: Social media influencer seeks FIR against cricketer; court order on May 26

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, on Monday sought an FIR against cricketer Prithvi Shaw during a court hearing in Mumbai. Gill wants Shaw to be booked for allegedly molesting and assaulting her. Earlier this month, Gill filed a criminal complaint before a Mumbai court, seeking registration of a police case against Shaw for allegedly assaulting and outraging her modesty at a club in suburban Andheri two months ago, in February.

Today, Gill's advocate Ali Kaashif Khan argued that Shaw and his friends molested and abused her, and the medical proof of the government hospital already disclosed the criminal act as there were "bruises on right arm, and on chest", India Today reported. He also submitted that medical was taken during her arrest with Oshiwara police after Shaw's friend filed an alleged false case of rioting and extortion against her.

Gill was arrested in February along with some others in connection with an alleged attack on Shaw following an argument over clicking selfies at a suburban hotel. She was later released on bail. The incident happened in February, where the cricketer claimed that he was attacked with a baseball bat after he refused to take a selfie. At least eight people were named in his FIR including Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur.

Gill in her complaint filed earlier this month claimed she and Thakur were regular patrons of the upmarket club, where the latter spotted Shaw who was partying with his friends and was allegedly drunk. Thakur, a cricket fan, approached Shaw for selfies, but his move was met with "hostility", she alleged.

Gill further claimed that Thakur was helpless and unable to defend himself. Hence, she had to intervene and entered the fray trying to stop Shaw and others from further harming and injuring Thakur, as per the complaint. When Gill was attempting to shield Thakur from the assault, Shaw touched her inappropriately and pushed her away, it said.

Today, Gill's advocate Khan said the police had refused to register an FIR and had asked her to take permission from the court before they could file a case. He said the police were negligent and therefore it was a fit case for registration of an FIR against Shaw and others under Section 166A of the Indian Penal Code - which deals with public servants disobeying the law, with the intent to cause injury to any person.

Khan also argued that there was no sanction needed by the state or central government or collector under section 197 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

After hearing the case, the magistrate court said the order would be passed on May 26. Section 156(3) of the CrPC empowers a Magistrate to order the registration of an FIR.

