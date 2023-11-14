Shahid Afridi on 'Aishwarya Rai' remark: 'Didn't know what Abdul Razzaq had said, will ask him to apologise'

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi on Wednesday clarified that he did not know what Abdul Razzaq had said about Aishwarya Rai. Afridi said when he later listened to the clip, he felt bad and would ask Razzaq to issue an apology. Razzaq, Pakistan's former medium pacer, is facing massive criticism for making a controversial comparison with Aishwarya Rai while speaking at an event on the Pakistani cricket team which crashed out of World Cup 2023 after a dismal performance.

Shahid Afridi says he will ask Abdul Razzaq to apologize for his comments on Aishwarya Rai. Lala says he didn't know what Razzaq said at that time but saw the clip once he reached home. Well done, Lala 💯👏🏼👏🏼 @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/w9wcf2Lzp2 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 14, 2023

"Everyone over here is talking about the intention and Pakistan’s team. Actually, we don't have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen," Razzaq had said.

Afridi and Umar Gul, who were sitting right next to Razzaq, were also seen smiling and clapping. Their response evoked sharp reactions from social media users who said they should have stopped Razzaq instead of clapping. Afridi, however, has now claimed that he did not understand what Razzaq said there.

"When I listened to the clip again, I felt bad...I'll message Razzaq to offer an apology. It was a bad joke, and should not have happened," Afridi said while speaking to Samaa TV.

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he just had a word with Afridi. "He called and said that he genuinely did not understand what was said otherwise he would have condemned it there and then. He has condemned it on TV as well and in clear words with me on the phone," Akhtar said in a post on X.

I just had a word with @SAfridiOfficial. He called & said that he genuinely did not understand what was said otherwise he would have condemned it there & then.

He has condemned it on TV as well and in clear words with me on the phone. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, Akhtar said he highly condemned the "inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq". He said no woman should be disrespected like this. "People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping."

I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq.

No woman should be disrespected like this.

People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023

Mohammad Yousaf, the current batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team, said as a cricketer he felt sorry about Abdul Razzaq's comments on Aishwarya Rai. Yousaf said he hoped he would be ashamed of what he said and apologise.