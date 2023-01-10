Sikh woman designs turban-friendly helmets for kids, set to launch soon

A Sikh woman's specially-designed helmet for her kids is going viral on social media. Tina Singh, a Sikh woman in Canada, has designed a helmet that can fit over a turban. In a short video, she said when her son turned five, she had a really hard time fitting bike helmets on him. She tried tying his hair at the back, which he hated.

Singh said she even got up to the point where she dug out the foam of the helmets but that was not a perfect fit. And also, it is the foam that protects, not the outer cover in plastic, she said.

"I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids," she told CBC News. And when she did not find any alternate option she designed a multi-sport helmet for kids and called it Sikh Helmets.

She claimed that the helmet has passed all the testing and is currently in production. Posting the video on Instagram, she asked: "How have you been fitting helmets on your kids who keep their hair?"

It took Tina two years to work on and test different helmet versions for the safety of her children, according to India Today.

In another post, Singh said her multi-sport helmet is certified for bicycle, kick scooter, inline skates, and skateboarding.

Last month, in a video, she also explained why children needed helmets while riding their bikes. She said helmets may reduce the risk of head and brain injuries by up to 69 per cent. Also, it is the law in many states and provinces that kids under age 18 are required to wear a helmet while riding a bike, she said.

The new helmets will be available in three colours and for kids between 5 and 12 years of age.

