Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak passes away at 80; PM Modi says 'profound loss for nation'

Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday. He died due to a cardiac arrest, the news agency PTI reported citing a close aide. Pathak was a pioneer in building public toilets. He founded Sulabh International, a social service organisation that works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management, and reforms through education.

The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that. He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm. The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he said.

Born in Rampur Baghel village of district Vaishali, Pathak did his graduation in Sociology in 1964 from the Banaras Hindu University. He earned his master's degree in 1980 and his PhD in 1985, from the University of Patna. He established the Sulabh International Social Service in 1970, with the aim of resolving the country's sanitation problems.

In 1991, Pathak was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his work for liberating and rehabilitating manual scavengers and also for preventing environmental pollution by providing pour-flush toilet technology, Sulabh writes on its site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the passing away of Pathak. "The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden," he said in a tweet.

"Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

